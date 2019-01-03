Sharks hold off skidding Avalanche

EditorsNote: Editor 1: Fixed syntax

Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi scored goals 2:03 apart in the second period to open up a tight game, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night in Denver.

Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski, named to the All-Star Game earlier in the day, had a goal and three assists each to help San Jose win for the third time in four games. Lukas Radil also scored, and Martin Jones recorded 31 saves for the Sharks.

Tyson Jost scored twice and Tyson Barrie and Matt Calvert added goals for Colorado, which has lost six straight (0-4-2) and four in a row at home (0-2-2).

The Sharks wasted little time in taking the lead. Barrie drew a minor penalty for tripping Pavelski, and the San Jose captain cashed in on the power play with his 24th goal just 2:15 into the game.

The Avalanche answered on a delayed penalty six minutes later. Nathan MacKinnon was handcuffed by San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon to draw a minor penalty. However, before play was whistled dead, MacKinnon got to the puck and fed Calvert skating into the slot. Calvert’s shot at 8:20 beat Jones to tie it.

The Avalanche took two penalties in span of 41 seconds late in the first period, giving San Jose 1:19 of a five-on-three power play. The Sharks took advantage when Burns blasted a slap shot past Philipp Grubauer at 17:14.

San Jose made it 3-1 early in the second period when Barrie turned it over and Kane roofed a shot for his 12th of the season at 4:15. Donskoi scored at 6:18 on a wraparound to make it 4-1.

That ended Grubauer’s night. He finished with 10 saves on 14 shots. His replacement, Pavel Francouz, stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

San Jose made it 5-1 when Radil scored at 16:33 of the middle period. Just 16 seconds later, Jost beat Jones.

Barrie scored an unassisted goal at 12:12 of the third period to get the Avalanche within 5-3.

Jost’s second goal and sixth of the season at 16:36 of the third cut the Avalanche’s deficit to one. Francouz came off for an extra skater with 1:44 remaining, but Colorado couldn’t score despite plenty of chances.

