Preview: Maple Leafs at Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to make it three straight road victories when they continue their five-game trip Friday against the Colorado Avalanche. Toronto lost the opener of its trek in Columbus before edging the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday and trouncing Arizona 7-4 on Thursday.

Patrick Marleau scored two goals and set up another while William Nylander recorded a tally and an assist, giving him three of each during his four-game point streak. Colorado is continuing a season-high six-game homestand - and string of nine of 10 contests at Pepsi Center - after beginning it Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to the Coyotes. Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal for the Avalanche and enters the matchup against Toronto with a seven-game point streak during which he has collected two tallies and six assists. Colorado has lost two of its last three at home and is 2-5-0 in its own building this month.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (23-14-1): Marleau’s two-goal performance against Arizona was his first since the season opener at Winnipeg and matched the total from his previous 10 games. Mitch Marner recorded a goal and two assists on Thursday, giving him three tallies and six assists during his four-game point streak. Auston Matthews, who is two points shy of 100 in the NHL, scored his first goal in his second career game in his home state of Arizona and has tallied in each of his two contests since missing six with a concussion.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (17-16-3): With Tyson Barrie sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a fractured hand, Colorado recalled fellow defenseman Andrei Mironov from San Antonio of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old Mironov made his NHL debut earlier this season, recording a goal and two assists in nine contests. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 40 points but was kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games against Arizona.

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche have successfully killed 27 straight penalties over their last nine games.

2. Nylander’s assist on Thursday was his 100th point in the NHL.

3. Colorado C Colin Wilson is two goals shy of 100 for his career.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Maple Leafs 2