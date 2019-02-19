Agozzino's first goal carries Avs over Knights

EditorsNote: rewords fifth graf

Feb 18, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1) before the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves, Andrew Agozzino scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday night in Denver.

Tyson Jost and Matt Calvert also scored to help Colorado end a six-game home losing streak. The shutout was the second of the season for Varlamov and the 25th of his career.

Malcom Subban stopped 35 shots for the Golden Knights, who have lost eight of their past 11 games.

Colorado had not won at home since beating the Los Angeles Kings 7-1 on Jan. 19. The Avalanche were coming off a 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday but quickly got on the board Monday.

Jost gave Colorado the lead 6:36 into the game with a great individual effort. He battled Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the corner, and after Bellemare passed the puck to Jon Merrill, Jost poked it away. The puck went toward Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller in front of the net, but before Miller could corral it, Jost got to it, whirled and beat Subban with a quick shot.

It was Jost’s seventh of the season.

The Golden Knights nearly tied it when Shea Theodore’s shot went off the crossbar and left post early in the second period, and Colorado came back soon after to get another one. Nathan MacKinnon worked the puck down low to Gabriel Landeskog, and he found Agozzino all alone in front. Agozzino’s one-timer off the pass made it 2-0 at 5:47 of the second.

Agozzino, who was recalled Sunday and had not played an NHL game since the 2015-16 season, had three assists in 10 career games entering Monday.

The Avalanche got an insurance goal early in the third when Calvert scored his ninth of the season at 6:53. The puck deflected off Calvert’s glove, but an official review determined the puck went off his stick after hitting his glove, so the goal stood and Colorado led 3-0.

—Field Level Media