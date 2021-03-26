Avalanche extend home win streak at Knights' expense

Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar and J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist each, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Thursday in Denver.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 18 shots and Joonas Donskoi and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also had goals for Colorado. The Avalanche have won seven straight home games and eight of nine overall.

Max Pacioretty scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Vegas. The Golden Knights have dropped two of their past three games since a five-game winning streak.

The Golden Knights jumped in front when Pacioretty split Colorado defenders and scored just 40 seconds into the game. It was his 17th goal of the season.

It stayed 1-0 until the second period, when the Avalanche tied it on the power play. Samuel Girard’s pass was deflected and fluttered to the ice, and Donskoi batted the puck past Fleury at 4:04. It was his 11th on the season.

At 9:15 of the middle period, Compher skated down the left side with the puck and put a backhander on net, with the attempt going off Fleury and in. It was his third goal of the season.

Makar took a pass from Logan O’Connor as he was entering the Vegas zone and beat Fleury with a shot through the pads to make it 3-1 at 12:37 of the second. It was Makar’s third goal of the season.

Colorado finished off a dominant second period when Makar’s shot from the point was deflected by Mikko Rantanen to the front of the net, and Landeskog knocked it in for his 11th of the season at 15:41.

The Golden Knights tried to get closer to start the third period, but it was the Avalanche who got the next goal. Compher skated down the right side with the puck on an odd-man rush and fed Bellemare in the slot, and the center converted it into his fourth goal of the season at 3:54.

Vegas appeared to cut the deficit to 5-2 late in the third, but Colorado successfully challenged that Nicolas Roy’s goal was the result of an offside play.

--Field Level Media