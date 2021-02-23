Marc-Andre Fleury's 64th shutout lifts Knights over Avs

Marc-Andre Fleury had 34 saves for his third shutout of the season, Alex Tuch had two goals, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 in Denver on Monday night.

Jonathan Marchessault also had a goal and William Karlsson added two assists for Vegas, which earned a split of the four-game set with Colorado.

Fleury was in net for all four and his two wins were both shutouts. His 64 career shutouts tie him with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th all-time.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for the Avalanche. Colorado had won the last two games between the teams, including a 3-2 victory at Lake Tahoe on Saturday night.

The game was scoreless after the first period, but the Knights erupted for all of their goals in the second.

With Connor Timmons off for tripping early in the frame, Vegas capitalized on the power play. Karlsson carried the puck into the Avalanche zone and slid a pass to Tuch, who put a shot past Grubauer at 2:53.

Later in the period, the Knights went on the attack again. Mark Stone sent the puck into the Colorado zone, where Tuch picked it up and wristed a shot that Grubauer saved. However, the rebound came out in front and went off the right skate of the Avalanche’s Bowen Byram and in at 6:14.

It was Tuch’s seventh goal of the season.

Vegas extended the lead a little more than halfway through the second when Marchessault’s shot beat Grubauer between the legs at 11:06. It was his sixth of the season.

Fleury kept Colorado off the board with some big saves. In the first period, Nazem Kadri had a great chance when Gabriel Landeskog sent a pass across the zone, but Fleury made a sliding save.

In the second period, Cale Makar skated behind the Knights’ defense and fed Kadri in front, but Fleury again denied him to keep it a 1-0 game.

The Avalanche had opportunities in the third period, including a power play early on, but Fleury had two saves on the advantage.

