Caps spot Avalanche a 2-0 lead, rally for 3-2 win

T.J. Oshie scored a go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Denver on Thursday night.

Feb 13, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) shoots on the goal of Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period at the Pepsi Center.

Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson also had goals, John Carlson and Lars Eller had two assists each and Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots for Washington.

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin didn’t score for the third straight game and still sits two goals shy of 700 for his career.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal, Nathan MacKinnon finished with two assists and Philipp Grubauer had 35 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Washington, which trailed by two about 16 minutes into the game, scored twice in the third period to win it when Oshie deflected a shot from Nick Jensen from the point at 17:56, his 22nd of the season.

Burakovsky gave Colorado a 1-0 lead early in the first period. MacKinnon brought the puck into the Washington zone down the left side and slid a pass over to Burakovsky. The forward’s quick shot went off Holtby and in at 2:54 for his 18th of the season.

The Avalanche extended their lead late in the first when Rantanen beat Holtby on the power play at 16:05. It was his 19th of the season.

Washington cut the lead in half midway through the second period with a power-play goal. Jakub Vrana sent a diagonal pass to the front of the net, and Backstrom tipped it past Grubauer at 11:37 to make it 2-1. It was Backstrom’s 11th of the season.

Colorado had a great opportunity to restore the two-goal lead late in the frame with a minute of a 5-on-3 power play, but Holtby made two glove saves to keep it close.

The Capitals tied it with a power-play goal in the third when Wilson tipped in a shot by Carlson from the point at 12:48. It was Wilson’s 17th of the season.

The Avalanche pulled Grubauer soon after Oshie scored but couldn’t tie it.

