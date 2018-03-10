Late power-play goals lead Stars past Ducks

Jamie Benn’s power-play goal with 5:37 to play on a redirected shot by John Klingberg was the difference as the Dallas Stars came from behind to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

Dallas cemented its hold on the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and remained in fourth place in the Central Division. The Stars have won just two of their past five, with three of those games, and two of the losses, coming in overtime.

Ryan Getzlaf got the Ducks on the board with 2:44 to play in the first period when he skated down the right wing and wired a wrist shot over the blocker of Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen. Corey Perry and Rikard Rakell got assists on the goal.

After a scoreless second period, Dallas tied the match with 11:10 to play in the third period on a power-play goal by Devin Shore, who deflected a pass by Tyler Seguin past Anaheim netminder Ryan Miller. Benn was granted an assist on the tally.

Benn put the Stars on top as he worked in the slot with his back to the goal during a power play and redirected a shot from between the circles from Klingberg that skipped under Miller’s glove and into the net. Seguin also got as assist on the goal.

The Ducks wasted a chance to move into second place in the Pacific Division, one point behind San Jose. The Sharks had moved ahead of Anaheim with a 2-0 win against St. Louis on Thursday.

Anaheim, which came into Dallas for the second game of a brutal back-to-back that started with a loss at home to league-leading Nashville on Thursday, has three victories in its past five games.

Dallas plays its next six matches on the road, beginning with Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. Next up for Anaheim is Monday’s home match against St. Louis.

—Field Level Media