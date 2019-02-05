Stars outscore Coyotes in wild 3rd period, hang on

Tyler Seguin scored with 7:32 remaining in a wild third period to lift the surging Dallas Stars to a 5-4 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Monday for their season-high fifth-straight win.

Feb 4, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and center Tyler Seguin (91) defend against Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) and center Vinnie Hinostroza (13) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Coyotes led 2-1 entering the third period, but the first eight minutes were an offensive spectacle, with Dallas scoring three times in the first 3:39 to take a 4-2 lead before Arizona responded with a pair of scores over a 1:01 span to square things at 4-4.

That scoring set up Seguin’s game-winning goal, when he took a pass from behind the net from Jamie Benn and beat Arizona goaltender Darcy Kuemper high to the stick side. Alexander Radulov also got a workmanlike assist on the goal.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop had to survive a late Arizona power play, including almost two full minutes of the Coyotes’ 6-on-4 attack when Kuemper left the net, to earn the victory.

Dallas’ win streak matches its longest since it won six straight games from March 2-13, 2012.

Arizona jumped to the lead at the 8:39 mark of the first period as Oliver Ekman-Larsson took Nick Cousins’ feed and ripped a shot past Bishop, with Clayton Keller garnering the secondary assist on the tally. It was Ekman-Larsson’s 109th career goal, moving him to the top of the team’s list for goals scored by a defenseman.

The Stars answered 3:36 into the second period with Roope Hintz cutting into the slot and tipping a perfect pass from Jason Spezza past Kuemper for a power-play goal. Miro Heiskanen also got an assist.

The Coyotes regained the lead about 6 1/2 minutes later as Kevin Connauton scored his first goal of the season, firing a shot from the point that deflected off the stick of Dallas defenseman Roman Polak and past Bishop. Ilya Lyubushkin and Josh Archibald earned assists.

Then came the breathless third period.

The Stars’ first goal in the torrid first four minutes came from John Klingberg, on assists from Seguin and Benn, at the 2:28 mark while on a 4-on-3 power play.

Next, Radek Faksa scored on assists from Heiskanen and Denis Gurianov just 36 seconds later with a 5-on-4 advantage. Finally, Mattias Janmark found the net, helped by Jason Dickinson and Blake Comeau, 35 seconds hence.

Arizona swung right back as Vinnie Hinostroza scored at the 6:49 mark off assists from Lawson Crouse and Jordan Oesterle. The Coyotes tied the game on Alex Galchenyuk’s goal with 7:50 elapsed in the period, with Cousins and Keller making assists.

—Field Level Media