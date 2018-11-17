Dickinson's overtime goal lifts Stars past Bruins

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected time in lede, other fixes throughout

Jason Dickinson pushed the rebound of a shot by Mattias Janmark past Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask 1:34 into overtime to score the only goal of the game and lift the Dallas Stars past the visiting Bruins 1-0 on Friday.

Dickinson and Janmark skated into the offensive zone on a two-on-one break before Janmark unleashed a slapshot that Rask pushed aside and behind the net. Janmark skated after the loose puck and centered it off Rask to the waiting Dickinson, who found a hole under Rask for the game winner.

Dallas goalie Ben Bishop stopped 23 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and the 26th of his NHL career.

The Stars are 2-2-2 in their past six matches after going 5-1-0 in their previous six games. The win allowed Dallas to split the season series after the Bruins beat the Stars 2-1 in overtime in Boston on Nov. 5.

Rask, who turned away 36 of the 37 shots he faced, was back between the pipes for Boston for the first time since Nov. 8 after he missed three games after taking leave for a personal matter.

Friday’s game also featured the NHL debut of three defensemen — the Bruins’ Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton and Dallas’ Gavin Bayreuther. The Bruins played without Zdeno Chara (who has a leg injury and is back in Boston for evaluation) and John Moore (who is listed as day to day with a lower body injury).

The Stars played their third game without defenseman John Klingburg, who suffered a hand injury on Nov. 8 in Columbus. The team announced Friday that Klingburg will miss five weeks with the injury.

The Bruins are 4-4-1 in their past nine games after beginning the season 6-2-2.

Dallas heads on the road for a three-games-in-four-days trip that begins Sunday against the New York Islanders and continues against the Rangers on Monday and the Penguins on Wednesday.

The Bruins roll into Phoenix on Saturday for the second game of a road back-to-back before heading to Detroit on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media