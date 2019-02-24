Hurricanes blank Stars again

EditorsNote: Fixed spelling of Staal in 9th graf; other minor fixes

Feb 23, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Lucas Wallmark (71) and left wing Warren Foegele (13) celebrates a goal by Wallmark against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Wallmark and Justin Faulk scored goals early in the first and second periods, respectively, and goaltender Curtis McElhinney recorded the shutout as the surging Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the host Dallas Stars 3-0 on Saturday to sweep the season series without allowing a goal.

McElhinney started in goal for the Hurricanes for the 24th time this year and had to make only 24 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and 10th clean sheet of his 11-year NHL career.

Carolina is 5-1-0 in its past six games and 11-3-1 in its last 15 contests.

Dallas has now been shut out six times this season. Carolina beat the Stars 3-0 at home the previous Saturday.

Carolina wasted little time welcoming Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop back to his starting spot between the pipes. Greg McKegg corralled a loose puck inside the Stars’ zone before sending a nice pass to Wallmark, who snapped it past Bishop just 3:15 into the match to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

Bishop, who missed six games with an upper-body injury, was in net for the first time since Feb. 4. He stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced in the loss.

Faulk’s goal 61 seconds into the second period off a pass from Sebastian Aho while the Hurricanes had a two-man advantage expanded the Carolina lead to 2-0.

Radek Faksa scored for Dallas in the final minute of the second period but the goal was waved off when Blake Comeau was called for goaltender interference on McElhinney.

Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal for the Hurricanes with 2:31 remaining off assists from Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 22 after missing 23 games with a concussion.

Saturday’s victory was just the second all-time in regulation for the Hurricanes in the American Airlines Center, adding to a 6-4 victory in the 2014-15 season in which Carolina scored five unanswered goals.

Dallas is 1-4-0 in its past five games — including three shutout losses — and 2-5-1 in its last eight outings. Forward Alexander Radulov missed the game for the Stars because of an illness.

—Field Level Media