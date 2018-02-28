Stars goalie Bishop stifles Flames in 2-0 win

Devin Shore and Tyler Seguin scored goals and goalkeeper Ben Bishop turned away 38 shots for his fifth shutout of the season as the Dallas Stars did just enough to beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

The Stars improved to 2-3-0 in its past five games after going 6-1-0 in its previous seven matches. Dallas retains the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and trails Minnesota by three points for third place in the Central Division.

The Flames were 0 for 6 on the power play -- with four of the Dallas penalties against Tyler Pitliick -- including the final 1:42, when they pulled goalkeeper Jon Gillies to try to break through Bishop with a two-man advantage but were unsuccessful.

Shore got Dallas on the scoreboard with just 39 seconds to play in the first period when he deked around a defender and beat Gillies. Remi Elie and Dan Hamhuis got the assists on the scoring play for the Stars.

Dallas doubled its lead midway through the second period as Jamie Benn, working on the power play, dished the puck to Seguin, who fired a slick wrist shot over Gillies’ shoulder and into the net for a 2-0 advantage. Brett Ritchie was also credited with the assist on the goal.

Calgary, which had outscored its opponents 10-3 while winning its past two games, could not solve Bishop, who won for just the second time in his past five starts.

The Flames remain tied with Los Angeles for the second wild card from the Western Conference and trail the Anaheim Ducks by a point for third place in the Pacific Division.

Forward Chris Stewart, who was claimed off waivers by Calgary on Monday from Minnesota, made his debut for the Flames and was immediately placed on their first line. He was credited with a shot on goal in 13:03 of ice time.

Calgary will barely get a chance to take a breath before heading to Colorado to play the Avalanche on Wednesday. Dallas will continue with the third game of its five-game homestand when it hosts Tampa Bay on Thursday.

