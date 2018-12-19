Two goals, two goalies lead Stars past Flames

Jamie Benn and Radek Faksa scored goals, and Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin combined to turn away 24 shots as the Dallas Stars defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 2-0 on Tuesday to end a four-game losing streak.

The Stars got back on track after going 0-4 on a Western Conference road trip to Las Vegas, San Jose, Anaheim and Colorado last week, their longest losing skid of the year. Dallas beat Calgary for the second time in two meetings this season and for the fifth time in a row.

Bishop was forced from the game with a head injury at the 13:37 mark of the second period after being clipped on the chin by Calgary’s Garnet Hathaway as he worked behind the net.

Khudobin finished the second period, stopping the three shots the Flames tested him with in his six-plus minutes of action, before Bishop returned for the third period.

The Stars were the aggressor throughout on Tuesday, outshooting Calgary 26-12 over the first two periods before the Flames peppered Bishop with 12 shots over the final 20 minutes.

Dallas was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce to get on the board as Benn had Tyler Seguin’s pass deflect off his skate and a defenseman’s stick before finding the net, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead with 7:45 to play in the first period.

Alexander Radulov also got an assist on the goal.

Faksa added to the Stars’ lead with 2:43 remaining in the second period as he hauled in a workingman’s pass from along the boards from Martin Hanzal and shifted the puck to his backhand while in the crease and flipped it past Calgary netminder David Rittich.

Tyler Pitlick assisted on the goal as well.

Calgary had a three-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in its past 11 contests.

Flames forward James Neal (upper body) and Stars forward Jason Spezza (illness) each missed their first games this season.

The Stars return to the ice on Thursday when they host Chicago, while Calgary heads home to host Tampa Bay, also on Thursday.

