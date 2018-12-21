Kane, DeBrincat lead Blackhawks over Stars

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Syntax fixes in grafs 8 and 11

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat added a goal and two assists as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Thursday.

The Blackhawks, who beat Nashville at home on Tuesday, won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 23-25. They are 4-11-1 in the past 16 games.

The Stars are 1-5-0 in the past six games and had a five-game home win streak snapped.

DeBrincat got the Blackhawks on the board 1:12 into the match when he corralled the puck after a faceoff win and buried a quick shot past Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop (24 saves). Dylan Sikura and David Kampf were granted assists on the goal.

Chicago expanded its lead to 2-0 with 2:37 to play in the first period as Erik Gustafsson ripped a pass from DeBrincat past Bishop on the power play, with Kane also getting an assist.

The lead grew to 3-0 less than two minutes into the second period as Kane swept in on Bishop before switching to his backhand and lifting the puck under the Dallas netminder’s glove while barely breaking a sweat. Assists on the goal went to Artem Anisimov and Connor Murphy.

Dallas finally lit the lamp near the midway point of the second period as Jamie Benn sent a centering feed at the doorstep to Tyler Seguin, who tucked the puck into the net behind Chicago goalie Cam Ward (26 saves). Denis Gurianov also garnered an assist on the tally.

The Stars crawled to within 3-2 on Taylor Fedun’s goal at the 6:16 mark of the third period. Benn was bounced off the puck by a Blackhawks defender in the crease, but it slid right to Fedun, who was wide open to Ward’s left and made short work of the opportunity. Alexander Radulov was credited with the secondary assist on the score.

Kane added an empty-net goal with 1:50 to play off an assist by Kampf, and Brendan Perlini also tallied without Bishop in the pipes off a DeBrincat assist 40 seconds later.

John Klingberg returned for Dallas after missing the past 18 games with a broken right hand.

—Field Level Media