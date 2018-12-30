Radulov scores twice as Stars top Red Wings

Alexander Radulov scored two goals and the host Dallas Stars rolled to a 5-1 victory over the slumping Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Blake Comeau and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist for the Stars. Tyler Pitlick also scored, while Ben Bishop made 33 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored a third-period goal for Detroit to extend his point streak to 13 games. Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves for the Wings, who have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Stars peppered Bernier with 17 first-period shots but he was up to the task. The Wings only had seven shots on goal.

Dallas had a 16-9 shots-on-goal advantage in the second period and established a 3-0 lead.

The Stars’ third line produced the first goal at 5:11 of the second period. Radek Faksa made a perfectly placed pass from the left boards to the front of the net. Comeau slipped in along the right side and tapped it in for his fourth goal this season. Taylor Fedun also was credited with an assist.

Dallas made it 2-0 exactly six minutes later. Radulov scored his first goal of the night when he wristed a shot above Bernier’s left shoulder. Mattias Janmark set up the play with a circle-to-circle pass. Esa Lindell also picked up an assist.

Radulov’s second goal came on a power play, as Jonathan Ericsson was in the box for hooking Jamie Benn. The Stars had multiple rebounds before Radulov banged in his 13th goal this season. Spezza and Tyler Seguin had the assists at the 14:43 mark of the period. That goal was Dallas’ first power-play tally in six games.

The Stars tacked on two more goals in the first 2:20 of the third. Pitlick notched his sixth goal this season off feeds from Faksa and Comeau. Spezza followed with an unassisted tally.

Detroit broke through on Larkin’s power-play goal, his 17th this season, at the 3:52 mark. Larkin backhanded a rebound past Bishop.

Later, the Red Wings’ Gustav Nyquist had an apparent goal nullified by goaltender interference.

