Stars pull away from Red Wings

Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists, Ty Dellandrea scored his first career goal and the host Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings for the second time in three nights, 7-3 on Thursday.

The Stars won the first meeting 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday.

Joe Pavelski, Andrew Cogliano, Justin Dowling, Jamie Oleksiak and John Klingberg also scored for Dallas, which has won its first four games. Miro Heiskanen added three assists, Tanner Kero had two, and Dellandrea and Dowling each had a two-point game. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.

Valtteri Filppula, Tyler Bertuzzi and Danny DeKeyser scored for the Red Wings. Jonathan Bernier, who left after two periods with an undisclosed injury, stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced. His replacement, Thomas Greiss, allowed three goals on nine shots.

Pavelski scored the lone goal of the first period. Kero brought the puck into Red Wings’ territory from the right side and slid a pass to Pavelski, who fired it from the slot past Bernier.

Cogliano made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season at 7:56 of the second period. He shoveled in a backhanded rebound.

Detroit scored at 11:59 of the middle period. Troy Stecher took a shot from the point that deflected off Anthony Mantha’s stick. Filppula collected the rebound and scored his first goal of the season.

Gurianov scored his third goal at 14:45 of the period. He collected a loose puck at center ice, skated in along the right side and moved around a defender while cutting left. He wristed a shot that found the back of the net as Mantha collided with Bernier.

Oleksiak scored his first goal this season at 4:18 of the third to make it 4-1. He ripped a shot from the point past Greiss, who was screened on the play.

Bertuzzi scored his third power-play goal in two games at 7:26, banging in a rebound off a Filip Hronek shot from the point.

Detroit cut Dallas’ lead to 4-3 at 13:04. DeKeyser ripped a shot from the point that deflected off Dowling’s arm and past Oettinger on the short side.

Dellandrea gave the Stars some breathing room on a power play, tapping in a Heiskanen pass at 14:52.

Dowling iced the game with an empty-netter at 16:24, and Klingberg capped the scoring at 18:29.

--Field Level Media