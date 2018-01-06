Top line leads Stars over Oilers, 5-1

Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars jumped to a three-goal lead in the first period and never looked back, easily defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

The Stars have won six of their past eight games and were playing their last game before returning to the ice next Saturday for the finale of a six-game homestand.

Edmonton (18-21-3, 39 points) outshot the Stars 38-33 but couldn’t solve the Dallas defense and smoking hot goalkeeper Ben Bishop, who started his 10th straight game and has allowed two goals or fewer in five of his past eight, with two shutouts.

The Oilers have lost five of their past six outings (one in overtime) and have been outscored 16-3 in their past four games.

Dallas (24-16-3, 51 points) jumped to the lead with 9:39 to play in the first period when Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin worked a 2-on-1 breakaway after a clearing pass from John Klingberg. Seguin carried the puck into the offensive zone and feathered a nifty assist to Radulov, who found a small hole between the left arm and body of Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot to dribble the puck into the goal.

Radulov also had a hand in Stars’ second goal just two and a half minutes later, feeding a pass across the slot to Jamie Benn, who went above Talbot’s left shoulder to find the net.

The Stars’ top line produced again with 3:28 remaining in the initial period, with Seguin waiting at the far post for Radulov’s assist and making short work of the chance to push the Dallas lead to 3-0. Klingberg did the dirty work behind the Edmonton net to get the puck to Radulov.

Mattias Janmark added to the Stars’ advantage with an unassisted goal four and a half minutes in the second period.

Leon Draisaitl’s power-play goal off a deflected shot by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 2:04 into the final period brought the Oilers to within 4-1. But Dallas responded eight minutes later as Klingberg rebuilt the four-goal advantage with a goal off assists from Seguin and Janmark to all but cement the game.

