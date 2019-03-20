Radulov, Seguin lift Stars past Panthers

Alexander Radulov scored two goals, including the game-winner with 9:28 to play in the third period, and Tyler Seguin had four assists to lift the Dallas Stars to a crucial 4-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

The Stars’ Jamie Benn made a great move around a defender and fed Radulov for the deciding tally. Benn had a goal and two assists in the victory.

Radulov added an empty-net goal with 40 seconds to play to cement the win for Dallas.

Dallas (38-29-6, 82 points) is now four points ahead of idle Arizona for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and remained two points back of St. Louis for third place in the Central Division.

Dallas is now 1-1-1 through three games of a five-game homestand after going 6-1-0 in its previous seven games.

Florida (32-29-12, 76 points) lost its second straight and is now 4-2-0 in its past six games after going 0-2-4 in its previous six.

The Panthers wasted little time lighting the scoreboard as Aleksander Barkov worked in tight quarters in the crease and deflected Jonathan Huberdeau’s shot past Dallas netminder Ben Bishop just 2:11 into the game to give Florida the early lead.

The goal ended Bishop’s shutout streak at just over 233 minutes, which was the longest in franchise history. Bishop had missed the Stars’ past two games with a lower-body injury. He finished with 20 stops.

Dallas responded with 2:11 remaining in the first period when Benn fired a snap shot from the slot and into the net behind Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault after a pass from Radulov and an assist from Seguin.

The Stars took the lead just past the midway mark of the second period as John Klingberg’s wrister from the slot found its way through traffic and into the net. Roope Hintz and Seguin garnered assists on the power-play goal.

Barkov knotted the game at 2-2 with 3:03 to play in the second period, going to the short side on a power-play opportunity to score his second goal of the game. Keith Yandle and Vincent Trocheck were awarded assists on the play.

Montembeault turned away 33 shots in the loss for the Panthers.

