Ex-Stars goalie Campbell lifts Kings over former team

Jack Campbell turned away 29 shots, and Dustin Brown and Carl Hagelin scored goals as the visiting Los Angeles Kings held off the offensively inept Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday.

Campbell, who was selected 11th overall by the Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft, owns the league’s best save percentage at .933 through 16 games, 15 of them starts. It was Campbell’s first start against Dallas, which traded him to Los Angeles in June 2016.

Campbell stopped 18 shots in the third period, and got help when two Dallas scoring attempts clanged off the post. He made a final emphatic stop when he gloved a searing shot from Tyler Seguin in the final seconds.

The Kings won for the second time in three games and are 3-4-1 in their past eight contests after going 5-1-0 in their previous six games.

The Kings got on the board with just 1:56 remaining in the first period and with the man-advantage when Drew Doughty’s rising shot from the point glanced off Brown’s left glove and deflected past Dallas netminder Ben Bishop and into the back of the net. Jeff Carter also got an assist on the power play goal, which came on the first shot of the two-minute penalty.

Los Angeles added to the lead 4:39 into the second period as Hagelin skated hard to the net and knocked in the rebound of Tyler Toffoli’s shot to make it 2-0. It was Hagelin’s first goal as a member of the Kings after being traded from Pittsburgh in late November.

Dallas pulled Bishop with just over two minutes to play and the move worked to allow the Stars to claw within 2-1. Esa Lindell batted home a goal with 1:04 in play off assists by Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg, but the Stars could not produce the equalizer.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Stars and evened their record at 5-5-1 over their past 11 games. Dallas just avoided being shut out for the second straight outing.

The Stars have scored just seven combined goals in their past six games and have lost the first three games of a season-high six-game homestand.

Center Jason Dickinson returned to the Dallas lineup after missing 11 games with a back injury.

The Stars return to the ice on Saturday when they host the Winnipeg Jets. Los Angeles concludes a three-match road trip with a game Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

