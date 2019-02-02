Seguin’s two third-period goals lift Stars over Wild

Tyler Seguin scored a pair of third-period goals, including the game-winner, and Ben Bishop stopped 21 shots as the Dallas Stars did just enough to beat the visiting Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Friday and capture their third game in a row.

Feb 1, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA;Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (17) defends Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The contest was the final of a season-long six-game homestand for the Stars, and the victory allowed Dallas to split the stint at 3-3-0.

Seguin’s decisive goal came with 7:42 to play in the game on a shot from just inside the circle, which handcuffed Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk before trickling through his legs and over the line.

Mattias Janmark got the primary assist on the tally for his workmanlike effort in the neutral zone and pass that sprung Seguin into open ice, while Esa Lindell also was credited with an assist on the score.

Seguin added an empty-netter off an Andrew Cogliano assist with 24 seconds remaining to cement the game.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Wild that was Minnesota’s longest since winning five straight outings in October.

After a scoreless first period, Cogliano ended the shutout and put the Stars on top 3:12 into the second period when he redirected a shot from the point by Roman Polak past Dubnyk, with Miro Heiskanen also getting an assist on the play.

The goal was Cogliano’s first, as well as his first point, in the five games since he was traded to Dallas from Anaheim prior to the All-Star break.

Brad Hunt tied the game in the final seconds of a double-minor penalty against Cogliano when he took a pass from Eric Staal and whipped the puck over the glove of Bishop and into the short-side of the goal at the 8:48 mark of the second period. Mikael Granlund also got an assist on the power-play tally.

Eric Fehr returned to action for Minnesota after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, the Stars announced Friday that Jason Dickinson, who left during the third period of Dallas’ 1-0 win over Buffalo on Wednesday, will miss the next two games.

—Field Level Media