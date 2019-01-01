Petry pulls Habs past Stars in OT

Montreal’s Jeff Petry scored 14 seconds into overtime, lifting the Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the host Dallas Stars on Monday.

Max Domi won the faceoff for the Canadiens in the extra session, and Paul Byron took a pass and sprinted down the left side leading a two-on-one rush.

Byron then sent a saucer pass to Petry in the right circle, and the defenseman chipped in his eighth goal for the game-winner.

Phillip Danault scored twice for the Canadiens, who went 10-5-0 in December and finished 4-2-0 on their season-high, six-game road trip.

Making his third straight start in place of injured top goalie Carey Price (upper body), Antti Niemi was outstanding in recording 45 saves. He finished 2-1-0 on the road swing.

Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn had goals for the Stars, whose two-game winning streak ended. Dallas’ Ben Bishop stopped 35 of 38 shots.

Dallas was competing in the team’s annual tradition — playing at home on the last day of the year. Hosting its 20th consecutive New Year’s Eve contest, the Stars fell behind with 3:25 left in the first period.

Defenseman Brett Kulak skated the puck around behind Bishop’s net and dished it out front to Danault, and Montreal’s second-line center put it away for a 1-0 lead.

The visitors outshot Dallas 16-11 in a quick-paced first 20 minutes, but the Stars came alive for two goals in the second period.

After Valeri Nichushkin carried the puck into the offensive zone on a three-on-two rush 3:02 into the second period, he slid a pass to Faksa in the left circle. The center zipped his seventh tally beyond Niemi’s glove to tie it at 1.

With brother Jordie in the penalty box for Montreal for hooking at 15:38, Dallas captain Jamie Benn posted his 16th marker from just in front of the crease at 16:45. He tapped in a rebound off Tyler Seguin’s shot for a power-play goal and a 2-1 Stars lead.

Montreal evened the game 2-2 at 9:17 of the third period. After an errant blast by Shea Weber, Danault collected the puck from behind Bishop and jabbed in his seventh goal of the season and second of the night.

—Field Level Media