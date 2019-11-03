Gurianov scores twice in Stars' win over Canadiens

Denis Gurianov scored two goals and Ben Bishop made 35 saves as the Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Nov 2, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) is congratulated by right wing Alexander Radulov (47) after scoring on a penalty shot in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center.

Gurianov collected his third and fourth goals of the season, a big night that included his first career score on a penalty shot. After being slashed by Nick Suzuki on a breakaway attempt 18:49 into the second period, Gurianov made no mistake in firing the penalty shot past Carey Price.

During a Dallas power play at 10:43 of the third period, an excellent backhand pass from Roope Hintz found Gurianov for his second goal of the game.

Dallas has won three games in a row, including wins on consecutive nights after Friday’s 2-1 road victory over the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

After scoring 14 goals over a three-game win streak, Artturi Lehkonen’s goal late in the third period was the only offense the Canadiens could muster against an old nemesis in Bishop.

In 21 career games against Montreal, Bishop has a 13-4-4 record, a 1.75 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

A bang-bang power play effort from the Stars opened the scoring 15:24 into the game. Tyler Seguin won a faceoff in Montreal’s zone and immediately passed to Alexander Radulov, who quickly fired a wrist shot past Price.

It was the fifth goal and ninth point for Radulov this season, whose feast-or-famine performance has seen him collect all nine of those points within just four of his 16 games.

Dallas entered Saturday’s action with only four power-play goals, the fourth fewest of any NHL team.

But it was the Canadiens who came up short on the power play on Saturday. The Habs managed just five shots while going 0-for-5 with the extra attacker.

None of the Stars’ four goals came in even-strength play, as Miro Heiskanen scored an empty-net marker 15:08 into the third period.

Price saved 36 of 39 shots faced.

Forward Blake Comeau returned to the Dallas lineup after missing the last 14 games with a knee injury.

