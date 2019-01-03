Heiskanan's 2 goals help Stars top Devils

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Tweaks throughout

Miro Heiskanan scored two goals, including the game-winner 6:27 into the third period, and Tyler Seguin added two goals as the Dallas Stars survived a wild final four minutes of the game to beat the visiting New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Wednesday.

Heiskanan’s winning goal came on a backhanded shot after an assist by Roope Hintz.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop turned away 30 of 34 shots, including five in the furious final four minutes to earn the victory.

New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri got the scoring started when he deflected a shot from Andy Greene past Bishop and into the back of the net at the 3:41 mark of the first period, giving the Devils a 1-0 lead. Travis Zajac also got an assist on the goal.

The Stars answered with 7:29 to play in the opening period when Alexander Radulov sent a no-look pass from behind the net to Jamie Benn, who beat Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood to tie the game at 1. John Klingberg was credited with an assist as well.

Dallas jumped to the lead just 3:21 into a wild second period when Heiskanen moved in with open ice and beat Blackwood after a nice deke, with Tyler Pitlick and Roman Polak garnering the assists.

Seguin then added to the Stars lead at the 6:38 mark of the period with a power-play goal after assists by Radulov and Klingberg.

The Devils’ Jesper Bratt cut the advantage in half with 8:52 to play in the second as he corralled a loose puck after a shot by Nico Hischier and a fortunate bounce, firing a shot past Bishop.

Dallas upped its lead to two goals when Radulov fed Seguin again for an easy goal and a 4-2 advantage at the 12:24 mark of the second. Valeri Nichushkin got the secondary assist on the tally.

But the Devils roared back, getting a goal from Drew Stafford off assists from Brett Seney and Will Butcher with 2:39 to play in the second. New Jersey then tied the game on Brian Boyle’s goal 87 seconds later, with Butcher and Zajac credited with the helpers.

The Stars remain at home for a match on Friday against Washington, while the Devils continue on the road for a dustup with Arizona, also on Friday, in the second game of a four-game road trip.

—Field Level Media