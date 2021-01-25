Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz help Stars tame Predators

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz each had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars powered their way past the visiting Nashville Predators 3-2 on Sunday night.

Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who got all three of their goals on the power play. The Stars scored five times with the man advantage in their coronavirus-delayed opener Friday in a 7-0 victory against the Predators.

Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin, who stopped 34 shots to post a shutout on opening night, was hardly tested Sunday when he faced just 17 shots, stopping 15.

Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal and Mikael Granlund tallied at even strength for the Predators. Viktor Arvidsson assisted on both goals and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

The Stars twice built a two-goal lead.

Pavelski’s goal, a one-timer from a sharp angle on the left wing, gave the Stars a 3-1 advantage at 4:51 of the third period.

Granlund pulled the Predators within a goal at 9:59, setting up in front of the net and tipping Arvidsson’s shot from the side boards at the top of the right faceoff circle past Khudobin.

Shortly thereafter, the Stars killed off a Nashville power play after John Klingberg was called for holding.

Arvidsson had a good look in the final minute while the Predators had six skaters on the ice after Saros was pulled, but his shot from a sharp angle on the left wing went wide of the net.

The Stars scored the lone goal of the first period, as Pavelski controlled the puck behind the net on the power play and fed Gurianov for a wrist shot from the edge of the right faceoff circle.

Hintz made it 2-0 at 6:32 of the second, taking a pass at the blue line and skating to the left faceoff dot before sneaking a wrister through Saros’ pads with one second left on the man advantage.

Forsberg pulled the Predators within a goal entering the final period, taking a cross-ice pass from Arvidsson and firing a wrist shot from just inside the right faceoff dot that eluded Khudobin, who was partially screened by one of his own defensemen.

--Field Level Media