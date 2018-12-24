Lee breaks late tie, sends Isles past Stars

EditorsNote: Corrects to teams’ (plural) in lead; other minor edits

Anders Lee scored the deciding goal midway through the third period and Robin Lehner saved 19 of just 20 shots faced as the visiting New York Islanders outlasted the weary Dallas Stars 3-1 on Sunday in both teams’ final game before the Christmas break.

Lee’s goal, a power-play score at the 8:50 mark of the final period, was on a shot taken from the point that bounced off the right post and off the right leg of Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin before trickling across the goal line. Nick Leddy and Mathew Barzal got assists on the game-winner.

Lehner was not seriously challenged down the stretch as Dallas showed the effects of playing the second game of a road-home back-to back.

The Islanders won for the third time on a four-game road trip, finishing 3-1-0 to secure their first winning trip since sweeping Philadelphia, Carolina and Pittsburgh on Oct. 27-30.

Dallas, which won 2-1 in overtime at Minnesota on Saturday, lost at home for the second straight game after winning five in a row at American Airlines Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars lit the lamp first as Tyler Pitlick cut toward the net and snuck the puck through Lehner’s pads to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at the 6:20 mark of the second. Mattias Janmark and Jason Spezza got the assists.

New York tied the game on a bizarre goal by Casey Cizikas with 5:50 to play in the second. Cizikas skated around behind the net before sending a backhand shot that bounced off the facemask of Khudobin and then off the top of the net before going in off of Khudobin’s back.

The Islanders put the game on ice with an empty-net goal from Leo Komarov with a minute to play.

Khudobin had 25 saves in the loss.

The Stars will next be in Nashville to battle the Predators on Thursday. The Islanders host Ottawa on Friday.

—Field Level Media