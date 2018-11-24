Heiskanen scores twice, Stars outslug Senators

Miro Heiskanen scored two goals and Alexander Radulov and Devin Shore added a pair of assists apiece as the Dallas Stars defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Friday.

The Stars racked up 53 shots on goal in the win, snapping a two-game losing streak. Dallas scored four goals in a 14-minute stretch that bridged the end of the second and start of the third periods.

The Senators’ loss was the third straight and dropped them to 2-7-1 in away games this season.

Ryan Dzingel lit the lamp first for the Senators just 3:05 into the game when he cut across the slot and one-timed a backhand feed from Bobby Ryan past Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin, who made his second start in a row in place of the injured Ben Bishop.

The Stars answered as Jamie Benn lifted a Tyler Seguin’s pass over Ottawa netminder Craig Anderson at the 10:22 mark to tie the game at 1.

Brady Tkachuk corralled his own rebound beat Khudobin for a power-play goal at the 10:02 mark of the second period for a 2-1 Senators’ lead.

But the rest of the period belonged to Dallas. First, Heiskanen drilled home a wrist shot that changed direction off a defender’s stick with 7:15 left in the second to tie it at 2-2.

With just 2:12 remaining in the second, Taylor Fedun scored his first goal of the season and gave the Stars a 3-2 lead after Shore fed him with a perfect backhand pass.

Heiskanen added to the Dallas lead with his second goal of the game at the 4:40 mark of the third period off assists from Mattias Janmark and Shore.

Blake Comeau made it 5-2 tipping in Esa Lindell’s shot through Anderson’s pads with 13:48 to go.

Ottawa cut the lead to 5-3 with 10:36 left on Maxime Lajoie’s goal off a Matt Duchene feed. The Senators made it 5-4 with 6:16 remaining as Zack Smith beat Khudobin after a sweet pass from Ryan.

But Gavin Bayreuther’s empty-net goal, his first NHL tally, with 2:10 to play sealed it for the Stars.

