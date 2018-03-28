Radulov's OT goal ends Stars' 8-game skid

EditorsNote: removes extraneous word in second graf

Alexander Radulov scored the deciding goal in overtime to lift the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center.

The Stars snapped an eight-game losing streak and kept their fleeting playoff hopes alive.

Radulov scored the game-winner just 40 seconds into the extra period after a long-distance pass from John Klingberg to Tyler Seguin was just onside and allowed Seguin and Radulov a two-man breakaway. Seguin carried the puck into the crease before passing to Radulov, who beat Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek.

The eight-game losing streak was the Stars’ longest since moving to Dallas in 1993. It also was the second-longest skid in franchise history.

Dallas is five points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the Western Conference playoffs with five games to play.

Radek Faksa got Dallas on the scoreboard first at the 10:50 mark of the first period when he backhanded a carom off the end boards past the sliding Mrazek. Antoine Roussel and Dan Hamhuis assisted on the goal.

Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny answered with 3:09 to play in the first period with a goal on a wrist shot from the top of the circle that beat Dallas netminder Kari Lehtonen and tied the game at 1. Shayne Gostisbehere and Claude Giroux garnered assists on the play.

The Flyers then jumped in front 2:09 into the second period as Ivan Provorov whipped a shot over the blocker of Lehtonen after passes from Wayne Simmonds and Gostisbehere.

Brett Ritchie knotted the score at 2 by deflecting a rebounded shot by Radulov past Mrazek for a power-play goal with 9:49 left in the second period. Seguin also got an assist on the tally.

Despite an 14-6 edge in shots for Philadelphia in the third period, neither team scored and the game headed into overtime.

—Field Level Media