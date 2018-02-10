Seguin’s shootout goal lifts Stars past Penguins

Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the only goal in the deciding shootout, and goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 34 shots as the Dallas Stars defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Friday at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

Dallas has won five straight, matching its longest winning streak this season.

John Klingberg and Dan Hamhuis scored goals within a four-minute span in the third period to lift Dallas to a 3-2 lead that held up until Justin Schultz tied the match with 1:13 left to send the game into overtime.

Lehtonen won his fifth straight start, and his highlights included a sterling glove save of a shot from near the blue line by Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin with 3:55 to play to keep the Stars in front.

The Penguins took advantage of a slow-starting Dallas, which was playing the second game of a back-to-back, by scoring twice in the game’s first 11 minutes.

Riley Sheahan got Pittsburgh on the board, holding on to the puck as he swooped toward the crease on a 2-on-1 break and tucked a backhanded shot past Lehtonen at the 9:07 mark of the first period. Zach Aston-Reese picked up his first NHL point with an assist on the goal while Ian Cole was also credited with an assist.

The Penguins’ Carl Hagelin added a shorthanded tally about two minutes later when he intercepted a pass in the defensive zone, raced ahead on a breakaway and sent a shot into the top of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

Seguin got one of those goals back for Dallas, as he took a spot-on pass from the corner from Jamie Benn and snapped a shot past the right pad of Pittsburgh netminder Matt Murray with 2:03 left in the first period to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-1.

Klingberg tied the match at the 2:46 mark of the third period as he took a pass from Alexander Rudulov from behind the net and whipped it between Murray’s pads and into the net. Benn also got an assist on the play.

Four minutes later, the Stars grabbed the lead when Hamhuis wristed a pass from Greg Pateryn past Murray. Benn also got an assist on that scoring play.

That set the stage for Schultz, who took a pass from Malkin and scored to tie the game. Kris Letang also garnered an assist.

Pittsburgh lost for just the second time in its past eight games.

Dallas returns to the ice on Sunday afternoon for a home match against Vancouver while the Penguins travel to St. Louis for a match against the Blues, also on Sunday afternoon.

