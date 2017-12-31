Preview: Sharks at Stars

The Dallas Stars have performed well at American Airlines Center of late and hope to keep the trend going when they continue their six-game homestand Sunday against the San Jose Sharks. Dallas has gone 3-0-1 over its last four in its own building, winning the last three - including a 4-2 decision against St. Louis on Friday.

Alexander Radulov snapped a tie with 2:21 remaining in the third period and completed his first two-goal performance of the season 42 seconds later as the Stars kicked off their string of home games with a victory. San Jose also has been successful at home, going 6-0-2 in its last eight after outlasting Calgary 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday, but now must try to continue its strong play on the road as it kicks off a five-game trip. Timo Meier knotted the contest with eight minutes left in the third and captain Joe Pavelski netted the decisive tally in the bonus format as the Sharks completed a perfect three-game homestand Thursday. San Jose has struggled on the road lately, losing four of its last five (1-3-1).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (San Jose), FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (20-11-4): Joe Thornton notched an assist against the Flames to pull even with Logan Couture for the team lead in scoring with 26 points. The 38-year-old Thornton is three points away from tying Adam Oates (1,420) for 17th place on the NHL’s all-time list and needs seven assists to tie Mario Lemieux (1,033) for 11th in that category. Reigning Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns has collected two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak and registered five two-point performances in his last nine contests.

ABOUT THE STARS (21-15-3): Jamie Benn registered a goal and an assist in the win over the Blues to extend his point streak to five games and move one point ahead of Tyler Seguin (34) for the team lead. The 28-year-old captain has collected three tallies and three assists during the run. Center Martin Hanzal sat out Friday’s contest with a lower-body injury and will be kept off the ice until Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Stars G Ben Bishop is expected to make his seventh consecutive start on Sunday.

2. San Jose has recorded a power-play goal in each of its last nine contests.

3. Seguin leads Dallas with 18 goals and is looking to reach 20 for the fifth straight season.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Sharks 1