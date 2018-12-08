Bishop's 41 saves lead Stars past Sharks

EditorsNote: adds “host” in 1st graf; fixes spelling of “Faksa” in 7th graf; changes Friday to “Sunday” in last graf

Miro Heiskanen and Brett Ritchie found the net in a span of 1:48 of the third period, and Ben Bishop turned away a season-high 41 shots as the host Dallas Stars held off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Friday to win a season-high fourth consecutive game.

Bishop, making his second start after returning from injured reserve, earned his third straight winning decision. He came through particularly at the end of the game when the Sharks forced the action.

Mattias Janmark also scored for the Stars.

San Jose’s Evander Kane and Logan Couture found the net, with Erik Karlsson assisting on both goals. Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, who fell to 2-4-1 in their past seven games.

San Jose got on the board first when Kane one-timed a feed from Karlsson past Bishop, off the post and into the net at the 9:22 mark of the opening period. Joonas Donskoi also got an assist on the tally. The goal was Kane’s first in nine games.

Janmark tied the game for Dallas at the 14:05 mark of the second period after he took a no-look pass from Roman Polak and roared in alone on Jones.

The Stars moved to the lead early in the third period, scoring twice for the goals that decided the game. First, Heiskanen took a drop pass from Tyler Pitlick at the right point and buried a shot over Jones’ left shoulder. Radek Faksa also got an assist.

Then Ritchie worked with Devin Shore on a two-on-one play inside the San Jose zone, with Ritchie’s wrister finding space under Jones’ left arm to push the Dallas advantage to 3-1 at the 6:26 mark of the third. Jason Spezza garnered the secondary assist.

San Jose responded 33 seconds later as Couture took a pass from Karlsson and beat Bishop to keep the game within reach. Brenden Dillon was credited with an assist for the clearing pass that began the play.

The Sharks have a quick turnaround, playing the second game of a road back-to-back on Saturday at Arizona. Dallas hits the road for a four-game trip that begins on Sunday against Vegas.

