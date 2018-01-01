Pitlick, Stars rout Sharks

DALLAS -- Tyler Pitlick had two goals and Ben Bishop stopped all 26 shots he faced for the Dallas Stars in a 6-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

John Klingberg, Stephen Johns, Tyler Seguin and Devin Shore also scored for Dallas (22-15-3). The Stars got three assists from Radek Faksa and two apiece from Mattias Janmark and Jamie Benn.

Bishop earned his 23rd career shutout and fourth of the season.

San Jose (20-12-4) was shut out for the second time this season.

Dallas led 2-0 after one period and 4-0 after two. The Stars are now 14-4-1 at home.

Klingberg opened the Stars’ barrage with his fifth goal of the season 6:19 into the game. He beat Martin Jones far post on a one-timer from the right circle.

Pitlick then gave Dallas a two-goal lead when he scored with 4:53 remaining in the opening frame. Pitlick beat Jones top shelf and to his short side on his flick from the slot.

Johns made it 3-0 with his fourth goal of the season 4:25 into the second period when he scored from the high slot during a four-on-four situation.

Seguin added a power-play goal when he redirected a Klingberg wrist shot for his 19th goal of the season at 9:33 of the second. Seguin knocked Klingberg’s wrister into the top of the San Jose net.

Dallas now has a power-play goal in its last six games.

The Stars lost two players to injury in the second period. At 7:04 into the middle frame, Alexander Radulov went hard into the boards while battling Justin Braun. Radulov left the ice on his own, but after sitting on the Dallas bench for several minutes, retired to the dressing room.

Radulov had an upper-body injury and did not return.

With 2:08 remaining in the second, Dan Hamhuis caught a stick to the face and left the ice, but he returned early in the third.

Aaron Dell replaced Jones, who stopped 18 of 22 shots, in net for the Sharks to start the third period. Dell stopped eight of 10 shots in relief.

Shore and Pitlick scored 50 seconds apart in the third. With 8:05 remaining, Pitlick knocked in a backhand off a rebound, clinching his third two-goal game this season. He has seven goals on the season.

NOTES: The Sharks scratched RW Jannik Hansen, D Tim Heed and D Paul Martin. ... The Stars scratched C Jason Dickinson and C Martin Hanzal (lower body). ... San Jose began a five-game road trip. The Sharks will play 14 of their next 18 away from home. ... Dallas hosted a game on New Year’s Eve for the 19th consecutive season. The Stars are now 13-5-2 on New Year’s Eve since relocating from Minnesota in 1993. ... Sharks D Brenden Dillon played 149 games for Dallas between 2012 and 2014.