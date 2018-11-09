Shore's two goals lift Stars past Sharks

EditorsNote: rewords third graf

Devin Shore scored his second goal of the game with 5:47 to play, and Tyler Seguin snapped a 12-game goalless drought with a second-period tally as the Dallas Stars defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday.

Shore was waiting at the right of San Jose goaltender Martin Jones when a shot from the left point by Dillon Heatherington deflected off a Sharks defender and right onto his stick, from where Shore punched it in for the deciding score.

The Stars snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Sharks at home for the fifth straight time. San Jose’s loss ended a two-game win streak and was just the Sharks’ second game without a point in its past 10 outings.

Dallas struck first as Shore took a pass from Seguin in the left circle and wristed it past Jones. Valeri Nichushkin garnered a secondary assist on the goal, which came at the 8:57 mark of the opening period.

The Sharks knotted the match at 1-1 with 5:42 to play in the first when Kevin Labanc whipped a pass in front of the crease to Timo Meier, who slid it past Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin. Logan Couture also assisted on the tally.

Seguin scored his first goal in nearly a month when he snagged a bad pass from Sharks defender Brenden Dillon and skated in alone on Jones, beating him high on the glove side to grant Dallas a 2-1 lead with 13:03 to play in the second period.

The Stars added to their advantage 45 seconds later, using an in-tight passing clinic between Miro Heiskanen, Jason Dickinson and Gemel Smith on a three-on-two rush to set the table for Smith to find the net for a 3-1 Dallas lead.

Joe Pavelski got one back for the Sharks, going to his knees to tip home a Brent Burns pass from the point and cut the Dallas’ lead to 3-2 at the 11:17 mark of the second period. Joe Thornton also got an assist.

Evander Kane also ended a 12-game goalless stretch when he lit the lamp 7:46 into the third period to tie the game at 3-3 after a pass by Burns and an assist from Antti Suomela.

Thornton played in his 1,500th NHL game, becoming just the 19th player in league history to reach the milestone. Thornton is also one of 13 players in NHL history with 1,000 assists in his career.

