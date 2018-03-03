Benn’s OT goal lifts Stars over Blues 3-2

Jamie Benn found the net off an assist from Tyler Seguin with 1:56 remaining in overtime to lift the Dallas Stars to a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

Dallas ruled the overtime period before Benn punctuated the win with his 22nd goal of the season.

The Stars expanded their hold on the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference to three points while pulling into a tie with idle Minnesota for third place in the Central Division. Dallas is 4-4-1 in its past nine games following a five-game winning streak.

The overtime loss pulled St. Louis to within one point of Anaheim for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Blues are 1-6-2 in their past nine games after going 6-2-0 in their previous eight contests.

After a scoreless first period, Tyler Pitlick got the Stars on the board first at the 7:04 mark of the second period when he hauled in a breakaway pass from Antoine Roussel and beat St. Louis goalkeeper Carter Hutton with a snap shot.

The Blues tied six minutes later when Vince Dunn’s blast from the point was stopped by Dallas netminder Ben Bishop, but Ivan Barbashev pounced on the rebound and stuffed it into the goal. Vladimir Tarsenko also got an assist on the goal.

Jaden Schwartz handed the Blues the lead with 7:17 to play when he zipped out of his own zone, weaved around Roussel and beat Bishop with a blistering wrist shot. Colton Parayko was credited with an assist on the tally.

Dallas’ Alexander Radulov knotted the game again with 2:56 to play off assists from Seguin and Benn. The Stars thought that they had the lead 23 seconds later when Devin Shore found the net while in the midst of a scrum in the crease, but a video review showed that Shore had kicked the puck past Hutton.

Next up for Dallas is Monday’s home game against Ottawa. The Blues are back on the ice on Thursday when they play the second of a four-game road trip at San Jose.

— Field Level Media