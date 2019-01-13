Blues lean on Tarasenko, rookie goaltender to best Stars, 3-1

EditorsNote: corrects day in last graph

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Oskar Sundqvist had two assists, and rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington continued his magical run between the pipes as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday.

Binnington made back-to-back starts for the first time in the NHL and earned his third win in three career starts. He turned away 21 shots on Saturday and has allowed just two goals in his three starts, which included a shutout in his debut Jan. 7 in Philadelphia.

The Blues improved to 6-2 in their past eight road starts, while Dallas lost for the second straight contest and snapped a 17-game home point-streak against the Blues.

Saturday’s contest was the first of a six-match homestand through Feb. 1 for the Stars.

Dallas is now 14-6-2 in its own building this year.

The Blues scored on the game’s first shift, as Tarasenko cut in the crease from just outside the circle and ripped a wrist shot past Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop’s blocker to put St. Louis on the board just 34 seconds into the match. Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko were awarded assists in the tally.

St. Louis doubled its advantage just over nine minutes later. Sundqvist centered the puck to the front of the crease, where Pat Maroon backhanded it into the net past Bishop for a 2-0 lead. Robert Bortuzzo garnered the goal’s secondary assist.

After a scoreless second period, Dallas pulled to within a goal at the 8:35 mark of the third when journeyman winger Erik Condra, playing in just his fifth NHL game, pushed a deflected shot from Mattias Janmark past Binnington and over the goal line for his first career goal. John Klingberg also got an assist on the play.

Tarasenko answered for St. Louis with 7:22 to play with a power-play goal off assists by David Perron and Sundqvist.

St. Louis played without forward Robert Thomas, who suffered an upper-body injury Thursday against Montreal and did not accompany the team on its four-city trip that began with its win Saturday in Dallas.

St. Louis remains on the road with a game on Monday at Washington. The Stars return to the ice on Tuesday at home versus Tampa Bay.

