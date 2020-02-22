Parayko leads visiting Blues past Stars

Colton Parayko had a goal and two assists as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 Friday night.

Feb 21, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) and center Tyler Seguin (91) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) fight for the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and assist for the Blues, who earned their third victory in four days.

This was just St. Louis’ second road victory in its last 11 tries. The Blues also got goals from Alexander Steen and David Perron, two assists each from Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas and 18 saves from Jake Allen.

Jamie Oleksiak scored for the Stars, who suffered just their second regulation loss in their last 11 games. Goaltender Ben Bishop allowed four goals in 13 shots before Anton Khudobin replaced him during the second period.

The Western Conference-leading Blues are 3-0-1 this season against the Stars, who fell four points back of St. Louis.

The Blues struck first, 5:48 into the game, when Kyrou circled behind the net and slid a centering pass to Steen, who shot and then converted his own rebound while Bishop scrambled back into the goal.

Perron pushed the lead to 2-0 with 2:42 left in the period. He crashed the net to follow up Parayko’s shot from the left post and snap a nine-game goal drought.

Kyrou made it 3-0 at the 2:24 mark of the second period by bursting up the left wing, cutting to forehand past Oleksiak and snapping a shot past Bishop.

Just 2:21 later, Schwartz scored off a three-on-two rush to boost the lead to 4-0 and chase Bishop.

Parayko made it 5-0 with a one-time blast from atop the right circle 2:27 into the third period. It was his fifth goal in his last nine games.

Parayko played a bigger role Friday with cornerstone defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sidelined by illness.

Oleksiak scored with 3:33 left, off a feed from Jamie Benn. That snapped the Blues’ shutout streak at 178:39, dating back to Sunday against the Nashville Predators.

—Field Level Media