Golden Knights, Pacioretty stop Stars in OT

Dec 13, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) faces the Vegas Golden Knights attack during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Pacioretty scored 51 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Pacioretty took a stretch pass from Shea Theodore at the blue line and then broke in on a breakaway and beat Ben Bishop with a backhand shot for his 13th goal of the season.

Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, which improved to 5-1 when playing the second half of a back-to-back this season. Malcolm Subban finished with 28 saves to improve to 5-5-3 on the season.

Jamie Benn and Taylor Fedun scored goals for Dallas, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Bishop stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced as the Stars lost for just the second time in their last 12 home games.

Dallas, playing its second game under interim coach Rick Bowness after head coach Jim Montgomery was fired Tuesday morning, took a 1-0 lead in the first period Fedun’s second goal of the season. Fedun, a healthy scratch the six previous games who didn’t take part in warmups and was inserted into the lineup after John Klingberg was excused for personal reasons, fired a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Subban on his glove side.

Vegas tied it early in the second period when Karlsson one-timed a feed from Jonathan Marchessault from the left dot for his 10th goal of the season.

Stevenson then gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead later in the period, firing a wrist shot from the top of the left circle over Bishop’s right shoulder for his fifth goal of the season.

Benn tied it with 5:11 left in regulation when he tipped in Tyler Seguin’s crossing pass past Subban’s blocker side for his seventh goal of the season.

—Field Level Media