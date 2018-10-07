Seguin, Benn rack up points as Stars rip Jets

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each scored two goals as the Dallas Stars stomped the visiting Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Saturday night for their second straight victory to open the season.

Alexander Radulov had the first goal for Dallas, while Jason Spezza, Sequin and Radulov provided two assists apiece. Benn added one assist.

Benn, the captain, reached the 600-point mark for his time with the Stars. He’s only the franchise’s second player to achieve that milestone since the team moved to Dallas.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop made 32 saves as he picked up his second victory of the season.

The Stars have outscored their two opponents by a total margin of 8-1.

Against Winnipeg, they went 3-for-5 on power plays, and that helped set the tone by the midway mark of the game.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was credited with 30 saves. He stopped only two of the four shots he faced in the third period.

Radulov and Seguin scored within a three-minute span midway through the first period.

Seguin gained the primary assist on Radulov’s second goal of the season, while Connor Carrick had the other assist on the goal for his third assist of the season.

Seguin’s goal came on a power play as the Stars were 1-for-3 on first-period power plays.

There were five penalties called in the first period on the Jets.

Connor’s second-period goal gave him a tally in each game.

But Benn’s first goal of the season re-established the Stars’ two-goal edge just 7:26 into the second period. Spezza and Radulov assisted.

Dallas started strong with a 16-9 edge in shots in the first period.

The Jets had 11 of the first 14 shots in the third period, but Dallas converted on two of its attempts with Benn and Sequin each scoring. Bishop made a couple of strong saves early in the period to prevent the Jets from gathering momentum.

