Stars cool Jets, end four-game skid

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg and Esa Lindell each had a pair of assists as the Dallas Stars outlasted the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday in the final game for both teams before the NHL All-Star break.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Dallas. It was just the Stars’ second game in their past eight with more than two goals.

Dallas dominated early, scoring three times in the first 33 minutes and outshooting the Central Division-leading Jets 28-12 in the first two periods.

Brett Ritchie got the Stars started when he deflected a soft shot from Klingberg past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for a power-play goal 7:53 into the game. Seguin also got an assist on the tally, which snapped Dallas’ 0-for-11 streak without a goal while on power plays.

Blake Comeau added to the Stars’ lead just 22 seconds into the second period, waiting on the doorstep to snatch a rebound of a shot by Lindell before pushing it past Hellebuyck. Jamie Benn was granted the secondary assist on the goal.

Dallas’ excellent work on the penalty kill led directly to its third goal. The Stars stymied Winnipeg without a shot during a power-play opportunity that began with 8:48 left in the second period and broke out of the defensive end.

Roman Polak took a clearing pass from Lindell and carried it past the Jets’ blue line before dropping the puck to Radek Faksa, who whipped a shot over Hellebuyck’s left shoulder to make it 3-0.

Winnipeg finally came to life, scoring twice in 21 seconds in the third period. First, Brendan Lemieux snapped a shot past Dallas netminder Ben Bishop at the 3:25 mark of the period off an assist by Mason Appleton.

Bishop turned away 27 shots in the win, while Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 39 shots.

The Jets then cut Dallas’ lead to 3-2 when Kyle Connor waited just inside the circle to Bishop’s left for a pass by Blake Wheeler. Connor went to his knee as he fired the puck into the net with 3:46 elapsed in the period.

Seguin cemented the game with a power-play goal with 1:35 to play when he redirected a shot from Klingberg into the net, with Alexander Radulov also assisting on the score.

Winnipeg had a four-game winning streak snapped.

