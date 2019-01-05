Seguin outscores Capitals as Stars win in OT

EditorsNote: rewords lede

Dallas’ Tyler Seguin scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner at 3:37 of overtime, and Anton Khudobin turned away 36 shots as the Stars defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 2-1 on Friday to secure the season sweep of the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Khudobin stood tall through a feverish third period and in overtime before Seguin converted a pass from Alexander Radulov from behind the net for the deciding tally.

Dallas is 6-2-1 in its past nine games and took seven of a possible eight points during the four-game homestand that ended Friday.

Dallas got on the board first at the 13:20 mark of the first period when Seguin swooped in on the power play and one-timed Radulov’s shot from the other side of the crease over supine Washington goalkeeper Pheonix Copley.

Radek Faksa also got an assist when he got a piece of Radulov’s shot while in front of the goal.

The Capitals tied the gameb at 1 near the midway point of the second period as Lars Eller backhanded a shot to the short side, past Khudobin and into the net.

Khudobin never had a chance to make a play as he was screened by Washington’s Andre Burakovsky, who, along with Brooks Orpik, garnered assists on the score.

Washington pushed hard for the victory in the third period, outshooting the Stars 14-2 over the final 20 minutes of regulation, but Khudobin outlasted two Capitals power plays and numerous scoring threats.

The Capitals have lost three consecutive games (0-2-1) for the first time this season. They did not have such a losing streak over the entire 2017-18 campaign en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Copley, who made 27 saves, had won his past five starts. Washington’s power play is 1-for-27 in the past nine games.

The Stars played without captain Jamie Benn, who sustained an upper-body injury in Dallas’ 5-4 win against New Jersey on Wednesday.

Benn, who played in all 82 games in three of the past four seasons, is expected to return for the Stars’ game at Winnipeg on Sunday.

Washington returns to the ice on Sunday afternoon at Detroit.

