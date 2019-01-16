3 goals in 3rd period lift Wings past Ducks

Gustav Nyquist and Darren Helm scored late in the third period and the host Detroit Red Wings defeated the slumping Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Tuesday.

Danny DeKeyser assisted on both goals for Detroit. Anthony Mantha scored the other goal for the Wings, who trailed 1-0 entering the final period. Jimmy Howard made 23 saves for the Wings.

Rickard Rakell scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who have lost a club record 12 straight to fall to the .500 mark. John Gibson made 22 saves for Anaheim.

The Ducks are 0-8-4 during the slide. Their last victory came on Dec. 17 when they topped the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road, 4-2.

Detroit won 33 of 53 faceoffs, while Anaheim out-hit the Wings 25-9. The Ducks had the only two power plays in the game and converted on one of them.

The Ducks broke through at the 12:03 mark of the second period. Howard stopped a shot by Ryan Getzlaf but the puck deflected back to Getzlaf, who fed the puck to Nick Ritchie in the slot. His shot deflected off Rakell’s leg and into the net. Rakell was credited with his seventh goal this season.

Tyler Bertuzzi was in the penalty box for crosschecking Jake Dotchin, the only infraction called during the first two periods.

Detroit tied the score shortly after killing off a power play. Andreas Athanasiou passed the puck from the left side to Mantha in the right circle. He lifted a shot over Gibson’s shoulder at 5:25 of the third. Dylan Larkin picked up the other assist.

Nyquist scored on a tip-in of a DeKeyser shot with 4:16 left. Thomas Vanek also had an assist. Nyquist’s 11th goal this season was also his ninth point in 10 games.

DeKeyser was activated earlier in the day after recovering from a broken hand.

Helm’s first goal in six games provided the insurance. He lifted a shot past the screened Gibson with 2:33 remaining after DeKeyser kept the puck in the zone.

—Field Level Media