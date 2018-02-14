Red Wings hang on for 2-1 win over Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks had the quantity of shots, but the Red Wings had the quality of shots in an interconference matchup at Detroit on Tuesday.

Dylan Larkin and Frans Nielsen each scored and Jimmy Howard made 32 saves to lead the Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit prevailed despite being outshot by more than a two-to-one margin.

Anaheim peppered Howard with 33 shots compared to 16 for Detroit. However, the Ducks only could get one across the goal line, and that came with 3:54 remaining when Adam Henrique scored to cut Detroit’s lead to 2-1.

The Red Wings opened the scoring with 6:28 remaining in the first period when Larkin took advantage of a turnover by Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa and scored on a backhand.

Detroit remained on top 1-0 until there was 4:23 remaining in the second period, when Nielsen scored his 13th of the year.

Mike Green and Anthony Mantha assisted on the goal for the Red Wings.

Anaheim continued to press for the tying goal after Henrique scored, but a costly penalty on Bieksa with 2:21 remaining in the game left the Ducks little time to play with an extra attacker once they killed off the penalty.

The game went as expected from an offensive standpoint, given Anaheim and Detroit entered the game among the worst offensive teams in the National Hockey League.

Anaheim was No. 23 in the league with 2.8 goals per game, while Detroit was 24th at 2.6.

The teams will play again on March 16 in Anaheim.

The Red Wings return to action Thursday at Tampa Bay against the NHL-leading Lightning. The Ducks, who began a four-game road trip Tuesday, oppose the Blackhawks in Chicago on Thursday.

