3-goal third period pushes Ducks past Red Wings

Nick Ritchie and Jakob Silfverberg scored 47 seconds apart midway through the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks topped the host Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Tuesday.

Rickard Rakell also scored in the third period off a Silfverberg assist as Anaheim remained unbeaten through three games. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.

Filip Hronek scored for Detroit while Jimmy Howard stopped 26 shots. Anthony Mantha, who scored four goals against Dallas on Sunday, came up empty on four shots on goal as the Red Wings lost for the first time in three games this season.

Hronek broke the scoreless deadlock with five seconds left in the second period on a delayed penalty after Howard had skated to the Detroit bench. He ripped a shot that caromed off the right post and out to the right point. Dylan Larkin gathered it in and slid the puck to Andreas Athanasiou, who nudged it to Hronek. This time, his blast from the left circle went over Gibson’s glove and found the top corner of the net.

Anaheim tied it early at 4:52 of the third. Tyler Bertuzzi lost the puck to Ryan Getzlaf in his own zone. Getzlaf passed it Silfverberg, who dropped it off to Hampus Lindholm. His shot was stopped by Howard, but Rakell scored on the rebound.

Larkin appeared put the Red Wings back on top at 8:06 of the final period with a shot from the left circle. However, the goal was disallowed after a review showed that Detroit was offside.

Ritchie backhanded the puck past Howard at 9:10 to put Anaheim on top. He scored after a shot from the left point by Brendan Guhle bounced off Derek Grant’s body and onto his stick in front.

Silfverberg scored his first goal of the season less than a minute later. Devin Shore passed the puck to Silfverberg, who beat Howard on the stick side as his shot deflected off defenseman Patrik Nemeth’s stick. Getzlaf was also credited with an assist.

