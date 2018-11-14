Red-hot Wings score 3 in first, rout Coyotes

Anthony Mantha scored his third goal in two games, Mike Green supplied a goal and two assists and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight by dominating the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Tuesday.

Dennis Cholowski, Michael Rasmussen, Luke Glendening and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Detroit, which has won seven of its last eight. Jimmy Howard made 24 saves.

Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper stopped just 12 of 17 shots on goal before he was pulled in the third period. Lawson Crouse scored the Coyotes’ goal.

The Wings jumped to a 3-0 lead during the first period.

Mantha scored the first goal when he skated to the left circle and fired a shot over Kuemper’s left shoulder. Green and Frans Nielsen were credited with assists.

Cholowski, a rookie defenseman, notched his third goal off feeds from Danny DeKeyser and Tyler Bertuzzi. Cholowski blasted a shot from the point past Kuemper, who was screened by Justin Abdelkader.

The Coyotes gave Detroit a two-man advantage when Oliver Ekman-Larsson was whistled for slashing and Brad Richardson was penalized for tripping in a nine-second span. The Wings took advantage of the 5-on-3 when Dylan Larkin whipped a pass from the boards that Rasmussen tapped in with 2:38 remaining in the period.

Arizona had a goal waved off on a Detroit challenge early in the second after replays showed the Coyotes were offside.

The Coyotes lead the league with nine short-handed goals, but the Wings essentially turned the tables on them midway through the second period. With DeKeyser in the box for hooking, Abdelkader dug the puck from the boards and pushed it to Glendening for a breakaway. Glendening beat Kuemper on the stick side one second after the penalty ended.

Detroit made it 5-0 early in the third when Athanasiou came out of the penalty box, pounced on a loose puck and backhanded a shot past Kuemper. That ended Kuemper’s night as Hunter Miska made his NHL debut.

Green scored his first goal of the season with a slapshot from the point at the 7:10 mark. Crouse ended the Wings’ shutout bid four minutes later.

