Athanasiou's quick strike lifts Red Wings over Bruins in OT

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the winner 49 seconds into overtime, as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 3-2 Wednesday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings, who won for the ninth time in 11 games. Five of those victories have come in overtime or a shootout. Goaltender Jimmy Howard made 34 saves to improve to 6-1 in his past seven starts.

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Chris Wagner scored for Boston, which wrapped up an injury-riddled four-game trip in which it went 1-1-2. Tuukka Rask stopped 24 shots.

Detroit’s Frans Nielsen won a faceoff in the Boston end in overtime and the puck bounced off the linesman and to Athanasiou, who drove to the opposite faceoff circle before spinning and putting a forehand shot into the top left corner of the net over Rask’s blocker. It was his ninth goal of the season.

The Bruins had taken a 2-1 lead at 6:45 of the third on a goal by their fourth line. After forcing a Detroit turnover, Sean Kuraly took the puck from behind the net and skated to the top of the left faceoff circle, where he spun and fired toward the net. Wagner tipped it past Howard.

The Red Wings tied it at 8:49 as Athanasiou capped a two-on-one break. Gustav Nyquist started the break and fired a low shot off the tip of Rask’s glove, with Athanasiou tipping home the rebound just as the puck hit the ice.

Bruins rookie Forsbacka Karlsson opened the scoring at 4:08 of the second period with his second goal in as many games. Howard stopped a close-range shot from Jake DeBrusk, with Forsbacka Karlsson tipping in the rebound from the top of the crease.

The Red Wings tied it at 9:48 of the second on Bertuzzi’s sixth of the season. A shot by Nick Jensen from the right point was headed wide of the net, but Bertuzzi shrugged off defenseman Steven Kampfer and get his stick on the puck, redirecting it past Rask. Danny DeKeyser also got an assist on the goal.

The first period was scoreless, despite Boston outshooting Detroit 12-4.

The Bruins had defensemen Zdeno Chara and John Moore and center Patrice Bergeron all return home during the trip after suffering injuries.

