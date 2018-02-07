Bruins edge Wings for eighth win in nine

Sean Kuraly and Danton Heinen each had a goal and an assist and the Boston Bruins won for the eighth time in nine games, edging the Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday in Detroit.

David Krejci scored the other goal for the Bruins, who outshot the Red Wings 31-28. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots and has given up just four goals over the past three games.

Martin Frk had a power-play goal and an assist for Detroit, which has lost four of its past six games. Frans Nielsen scored the other Red Wings goal while Jimmy Howard made 28 saves.

Boston had a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period, but the game remained scoreless at the first intermission.

Frk scored his first goal in 18 games to give the Wings the lead 2:08 into the second period. He took a pass from Niklas Kronwall and ripped a shot from the left circle past Rask.

Boston scored two goals in a 2:06 span later in the period to take a 2-1 lead. Kuraly tied it with his fourth goal of the season at 12:11. Pastrnak slid a pass from the right circle over to Kuraly, who fired a shot from the left faceoff circle past Howard.

Jake DeBrusk came up with the puck during a scramble in front of the Red Wings’ net to set up Krejci, who scored from the slot at 14:17. The Bruins outshot Detroit 11-5 during the period.

Heinen’s 12th goal at 8:21 of the third period gave the Bruins some breathing room. Heinen took a pass from Kuraly and lifted a shot over Howard’s right shoulder.

With Howard on the bench for an extra skater, Nielsen banged home a rebound with 1:24 remaining to make it a one-goal game again. However, Nielsen whiffed on a potential tying shot in front of the goal during the final minute.

Boston also won the first two meetings in December. The teams meet once more on March 6.

