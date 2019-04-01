Mantha's hat trick lifts Red Wings over Bruins

Detroit’s Anthony Mantha recorded his first career hat trick and five-point game, and the Red Wings scored four times in the third period in a 6-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Mar 31, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first period against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mantha scored Detroit’s first three goals and assisted on the final two as the club rallied from a 3-2 second-period deficit to win its season-best fifth straight game.

Taro Hirose scored his first NHL goal, Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Bertuzzi notched three assists for the Red Wings, who won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Andreas Athanasiou and Niklas Kronwall had two helpers, and Jimmy Howard made 31 saves to win his fourth straight decision and beat Boston for the third time this season.

Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, and David Backes tallied for the Bruins, who started their three-game road trip by losing their second straight contest and third in the last four.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots, and David Krejci posted two assists.

Mantha scored on the game’s sixth shot on goal at 10:26 of the first period, thanks largely to some wizardry from Larkin.

The 22-year-old Larkin, who leads Detroit in points, goals and assists, blindly backhanded a cross-ice pass from the corner to the right circle for Mantha, who cashed in to become the third Red Wings player to reach the 20-goal plateau.

Mantha made it 2-0 with his one-timer with one second left in the period, and his point streak sits at five games (five goals, six assists) as does Larkin’s (five goals, three assists).

DeBrusk extended his career-high goals for a season to 25 at 2:01 of the second period. He finished Krejci’s slick saucer pass on a 2-on-1 and halved the deficit to 2-1.

Marchand’s short-handed goal at 9:50 was a result of Patrice Bergeron’s dodgy move around Mantha, also on a 2-on-1. Bergeron backhanded a pass, and Marchand belted in his 35th marker.

Backes gave Boston its first lead at 3-2 with one minute to play in the second when he deflected in Kevan Miller’s shot for his seventh goal.

Mantha recorded his hat trick with his 22nd goal of the season, and Hirose scored just eight seconds later in the second minute of the third period for a 4-3 lead. Hronek and Larkin (empty net) added the final two tallies.

