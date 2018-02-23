Sabres' late OT goal from Scandella stuns Red Wings

EditorsNote: Correcting headline

Marco Scandella scored with two-tenths of a second remaining in overtime, giving the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The game seemed headed for a shootout before Johan Larsson skated toward the Detroit net and passed it back to Scandella, who fired the puck from the left circle past Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Evander Kane had the regulation goals for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Larsson had two assists and Robin Lehner stopped 35 shots.

Jonathan Ericsson and Justin Abdelkader scored for the Red Wings, who have lost three straight by identical 3-2 scores. Howard was credited with 27 saves.

Buffalo had 23 blocks, compared to eight for Detroit. Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Ristolainen scored his sixth goal 3:39 into the contest. He flicked a shot from the point that found its way past a screened Howard and into the net.

Ericsson tied it 3:42 into the second period with his third goal. Ericsson skated past the blue line to pick up a loose puck and fired it in just inside the right post.

Kane’s power-play goal put the Sabres on top 2-1 at the 13:09 mark of the second period. Kane skated into the Detroit zone along the left boards, circled behind the net and jammed the puck between Howard’s skate and the post.

Kane also scored during a 3-2 loss to Washington on Monday. His name has been mentioned prominently in trade rumors with the Sabres sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

With Larsson in the penalty box for tripping, the Red Wings scored the tying goal with 1:25 remaining in regulation. Henrik Zetterberg won a faceoff and Frans Nielsen was stopped on a point-blank shot by Lehner. Abdelkader pounced on the rebound and scored his 10th goal into an open net.

The Sabres lead the season series 2-1. They’ll meet once more in Buffalo on March 29.

