Red Wings shake slump in win over Hurricanes

At least one offensively challenged team somewhat broke out and scored some goals between Carolina and Detroit on Saturday.

In a matchup of two of the most goal-starved teams in the NHL of late, Danny DeKeyser, Henrik Zetterberg and Trevor Daley each scored to lift Detroit to a 3-1 home win over Carolina.

It was just the second time in the last seven games the Red Wings have scored more than two goals in a game.

Detroit also snapped a three-game losing streak.

Now on a five-game losing streak, Carolina has scored just six goals in its past five games.

Carolina thought it had scored the first goal on a power-play in the first period, but a goal scored by Justin Faulk was disallowed after it was ruled Faulk kicked the puck into the net with the back of his skate.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead with 4:19 left in the first when DeKeyser took a pass from Dylan Larkin and beat Carolina goalie Scott Darling.

The Hurricanes tied the game with 7:42 remaining in the second period when Noah Hanifin wristed a shot underneath the crossbar from the left face-off circle.

It didn’t take long for Detroit to respond, as Zetterberg scored a power-play goal with 6:38 remaining in the second period to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead and provide Zetterberg with a milestone tally.

It was his 335th goal of his career, which tied him for fifth in franchise history with Ted Lindsay.

Detroit rounded out the scoring with 3:56 left in the second period on a goal by the defenseman Daley, who fired a perfect shot from the slot just underneath the crossbar.

Carolina ended up outshooting Detroit, 29-22, but it was the Red Wings who got the season bragging rights by winning two of the three meetings between the teams.

Jimmy Howard made 28 saves in goal to earn the win for Detroit.

The Hurricanes went 0-of-4 on the power play, while the Red Wings were 1-of-4 with the man-advantage.

--Field Level Media