Gaudreau's 4-point night lifts Red Wings

Johnny Gaudreau collected his fourth four-point game of the season, and second in two games, with a goal and three assists and the Calgary Flames edged the host Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Wednesday.

Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Michael Frolik added an empty-net tally. Elias Lindholm had a goal and two assists, while Sean Monahan contributed a goal and an assist. TJ Brodie also scored for Calgary and Mike Smith made 29 saves.

Detroit’s Darren Helm scored in his return after missing the previous 21 games with a shoulder injury. Jacob De La Rose and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Wings, while Jimmy Howard stopped 30 shots. The Wings have lost six straight.

The Flames moved ahead at the 9:37 mark of the third period on a power play. Monahan backhanded a pass from behind the net and Gaudreau tapped it into the net.

The Red Wings grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Helm converted a 2-on-1 opportunity at the 13:14 mark. Athanasiou made a steal in his own zone and fed the puck to Helm. He skated in along the left side, moved around a prone defenseman and slid a backhander past Smith.

De La Rose was credited with his third goal this season at 17:19. Nick Jensen skated in from the point to the back of Calgary’s net. His pass to the front wound up on Michael Rasmussen’s stick in front and his shot deflected off De La Rose’s skate and into the net.

Calgary tied it twice in the second, first at 2-2 and again at 3-all by the end of the period.

Monahan made it 2-1 at 6:40 of the second period when he banged in a rebound.

Brodie scored a tying goal at 17:59 with a blast from the point that deflected off Howard’s catching glove. Lindholm and Gaudreau once again collected assists.

Athanasiou was awarded a penalty shot 24 seconds later after Oliver Kylington was called for interference on a breakaway. Athanasiou converted the freebie, giving Detroit a 3-2 lead.

Lindholm scored with 59 seconds left in the period with a shot through traffic from the right circle on the power play.

