Spezza's two power-play tallies push Stars past Wings

Jason Spezza scored two power-play goals and the Dallas Stars won for the eighth time in 11 games by downing the host Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Tuesday.

Radek Faksa and Martin Hanzal also scored for the Stars, while John Klingberg and Alexander Radulov contributed two assists apiece.

Ben Bishop stopped 13 shots in the victory. Dallas had a 26-15 advantage in shots on goal.

Trevor Daley and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Red Wings, who had won five of their previous seven games. Tyler Bertuzzi assisted on both Detroit goals, and Athanasiou also had a two-point game. Detroit’s Jimmy Howard stopped 22 shots in defeat.

Daley, who played for the Stars from 2003-15, scored just 44 seconds into the game. He fired in a shot from the slot after a Bertuzzi pass from behind the Dallas net.

The Stars tied it up a little over two minutes later on Faksa’s 11th goal. Klingberg increased his assist streak to eight consecutive games on the play. He is the first Dallas defenseman to record at least one point for that long of a stretch since Sergei Zubov had a nine-game streak from March 24-April 15, 2006.

The Stars took advantage of a five-on-three situation midway through the first period to take a 2-1 lead. Spezza tipped in a Klingberg shot for his sixth goal at 8:55.

Bertuzzi notched his second assist of the game on Athanasiou’s goal at the 11:43 mark of the second period. Bertuzzi sent a pass from his own end to Athanasiou, who received it just before the blue line and streaked in to beat Bishop from close range.

Spezza answered with his second power-play tally at 14:08 to put Dallas back in front 3-2. The Stars had the man advantage after the Red Wings’ Luke Witkowski was assessed a roughing infraction along with a five-minute fighting penalty after a tussle with Stephen Johns, who received only a fighting penalty.

Hanzal gave the Stars some breathing room at the 9:13 mark of the third.

Dallas won the first meeting this season 4-2 on its home ice Oct. 10.

--Field Level Media