Mantha scores all 4 Red Wings goals in win over Stars

Oct 6, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) scores a goal on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Mantha scored all four of the Detroit Red Wings goals, including the game-winner in the final minute, as his team won its home opener 4-3 over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Mantha, who had one career hat trick prior to the game, became the first Red Wings player to score four times in a game since Johan Franzen had five goals in 2011. Mantha also scored in Detroit’s season-opening win in Nashville on Saturday.

Mantha scored with 54 seconds to go when he took a pass from Filip Hronek and his shot deflected off a Dallas defenseman and past goaltender Anton Khudobin.

Jonathan Bernier made 19 saves, including a pad save in the closing seconds against Alexander Radulov to preserve the victory.

Roope Hintz scored two goals for Dallas, which has lost three one-goal decisions to start the season. Tyler Seguin recorded the Stars’ other goal.

The Stars led 2-0 after the first period.

Hintz scored his second goal of the season midway through the period. Hintz received a pass at center ice, advanced to the left circle and beat Bernier on the glove side.

Seguin gave Dallas a two-goal advantage at 16:49 of the period. He skated out of his own zone along the left side, got behind Wings center Dylan Larkin and beat Bernier top shelf.

Mantha’s pair of second-period goals tied it up.

His first came on a power play during the opening minute of the period. He one-timed a pass from Taro Hirose from just beyond the right circle past Khudobin.

Danny DeKeyser and Hronek assisted on his second goal of the night but it was mostly an individual effort. Mantha skated around a defender and made a power move to the net, where he beat Khudobin on the stick side.

Mantha notched the hat trick just 15 seconds into the third period. Larkin backhanded a shot that skittered off Khudobin’s right pad and Mantha, camped out in front, flicked it into the goal.

The Stars tied it just 33 seconds later on Hintz’s second goal of the night. He shoveled in a rebound of a Mattias Janmark shot.

